Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

