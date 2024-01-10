BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $112.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

