Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
Institutional Trading of Birks Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
