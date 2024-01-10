Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

