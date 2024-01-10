BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,478 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

