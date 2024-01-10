Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

BPMC stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

