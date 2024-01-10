BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

