BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

BFH stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 274,000 shares of company stock worth $8,879,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

