BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,124.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,813 shares of company stock valued at $678,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

