BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
DMF stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,124.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,813 shares of company stock valued at $678,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
