BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

