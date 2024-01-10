BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

