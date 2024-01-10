Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

BSX opened at $59.23 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

