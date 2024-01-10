BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Head-To-Head Survey

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRC and Saputo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Saputo 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 91.72%. Saputo has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 127.91%. Given Saputo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saputo is more favorable than BRC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million 2.87 -$82.91 million ($0.29) -14.05 Saputo N/A N/A N/A $1.42 14.02

This table compares BRC and Saputo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saputo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saputo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Saputo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -4.72% -19.42% -6.09% Saputo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Saputo shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saputo beats BRC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses. It also provides fluid milk, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, which comprise butter, cream and creamers, aerosol whipped toppings, whipping cream, dips, spread, oil, flavored coffee whitener, and iced coffee. In addition, the company offers dairy ingredients and nutritional products, including milk powder, casein, whey powder, lactose, lactoferrin, infant formula, and whey protein concentrates; and distributes fine imported cheese to specialty stores, as well as dairy and non-dairy products manufactured by third parties. It serves customers in the retail, foodservice, and industrial segments. The company sells its products under the Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Bari, Cogruet, DuVillage 1860, Kingsey, Shepherd Gourmet Dairy, Stella, Woolwich Goat Dairy, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life, Davidstow, Frylight, Wensleydale Creamery, Vitalite, Sheese, Dairyland, Neilson, Nutrilait, Baxter, Scotsburn, Trutaste, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Joyya, Baileys, Heluva Good, CHEER, Cracker Barrel, Devondale, Fred Walker, Great Ocean Road, King Island Dairy, Liddells, Mersey Valley, Mil Lel, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Warrnambool, South Cape, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, La Paulina, Molfino, Ricrem, Black Creek, Frigo Cheese Heads, Gardenia, Great Midwest, King's Choice, Lugano, Montchevre, Organic Creamery, Salemville, Treasure Cave, DairyStar, and Friendship Dairies brands. Saputo Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

