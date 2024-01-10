Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

