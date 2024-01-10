Brighton Jones LLC Invests $287,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.