Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

