Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$47.18

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPX opened at C$37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.13. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.6168401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

