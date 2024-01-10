Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$32.77

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.65 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The company has a market cap of C$40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.97.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. 31.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

