Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target at $52.13

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

