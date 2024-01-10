Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $55.17

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

