Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $6.72

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

