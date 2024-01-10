Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $79.47

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.47.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $81.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

