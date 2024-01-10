Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $79.47

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.47.
KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:KKR opened at $81.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
