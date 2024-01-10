Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target for the company.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.0 %

WOOF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.