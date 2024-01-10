Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $168.64

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.56.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $164.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.