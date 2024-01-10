Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $11.80

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $20,094,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.