Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $11.80

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of VIV stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
