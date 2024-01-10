Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $83.88

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.45 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

