Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $159.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $159.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $150.56 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,521.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,549.57. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $58,400,514. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

