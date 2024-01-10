Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.