Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

