Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKE

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $43.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.18. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 120.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 34.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 250.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.