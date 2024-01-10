Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 127,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $263.62.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

