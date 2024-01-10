Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

BG opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

