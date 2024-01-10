Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

