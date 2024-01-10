Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $143.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

CNI opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

