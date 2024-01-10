Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

CSLR stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Complete Solaria

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

