Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Carter’s stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

