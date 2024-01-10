Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 649 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $538.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.04 and its 200-day moving average is $512.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

