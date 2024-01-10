Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,430.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,214.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,032.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

