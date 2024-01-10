Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $54.41. Approximately 734,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,043,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

Specifically, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,465 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,744 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

