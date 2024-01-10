Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 13,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 128,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.