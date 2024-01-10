CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $123,951,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,596 shares of company stock worth $72,541,189. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.25, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.74 and a twelve month high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

