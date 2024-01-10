CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 178 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.