CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 673 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

