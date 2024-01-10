CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,773,000 after buying an additional 837,385 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.