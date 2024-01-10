CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

