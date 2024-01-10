CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

