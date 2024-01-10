CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL
Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ALL opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.