CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.