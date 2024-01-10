CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.15 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.