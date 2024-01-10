CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

