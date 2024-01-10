CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 132 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

